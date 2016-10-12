WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Mig Unmobi Technology
* Says share trade to halt from October 13 pending regulatory review of its asset acquisition proposal
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2e6IaH3
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.