WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
Oct 12 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy social network site operator for 1.08 billion yuan ($161.96 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 540 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dvIDCV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.