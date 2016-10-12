Oct 12 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy social network site operator for 1.08 billion yuan ($161.96 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 540 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dvIDCV

($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi)