UPDATE 1-WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo outbreak
KINSHASA, May 14 The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday a second case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo after an outbreak this week of 17 other suspected cases.
Oct 12 Sichuan Languang Development Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue 2nd tranche of 2016 bonds worth up to 1 billion yuan ($149.96 million)
