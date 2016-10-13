BRIEF-Kuwait's Yiaco Medical Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago
Oct 13 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says its controlling unit, Guizhou-based medicine firm, raised stake in Guizhou-based medical equipment firm to 51 percent from 0 percent
* Says the stake acquisition price is 2.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/R9dzMd
Further company coverage:
