Oct 13 Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Says co will hold 56 percent stake in a Wuhan-based technology firm(target firm), via full acquisition of 100 percent stake in a Shangrao-based tech firm at 83 million yuan

* Co plans to continually acquire medical devices management business and related assets, via target firm

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ScRv2e

