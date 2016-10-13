Oct 13 Shanghai Kaibao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 254.5 million yuan to 279.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 254.5 million yuan

* Comments that stable increase in the main business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Pu7kei

