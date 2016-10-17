Oct 17 Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 111.3 million yuan to 139.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 92.7 million yuan

* Comments that increased non-operating income and financial result consolidation of newly merged companies are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sbqKox

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)