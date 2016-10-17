BRIEF-Episurf Medical Q1 net sales at SEK 0.5 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 0.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 17 Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 111.3 million yuan to 139.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 92.7 million yuan
* Comments that increased non-operating income and financial result consolidation of newly merged companies are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sbqKox
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 0.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Says its unit Kirindo Co Ltd plans to fully acquire a Tokyo-based firm, which is the unit of Saint-Care Holding Corp , at 100 million yen, on June 1