BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Aeon Reit Investment Corp :
* Says it will issue 2nd and 3rd series unsecured REIT bonds via public offering, worth 1 billion yen respectively
* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen
* Says interest rate at 0.47 percent for 2nd series REIT bonds and at 1.2 percent for 3rd series REIT bonds
* Says maturity date of 2nd series on Oct. 20, 2026 and maturity date of 3rd series on Oct. 20, 2036
* Says subscription date on Oct. 13 and payment date on Oct. 19
* Says proceeds to be mainly used to fund repayments
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/DtnuDG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago