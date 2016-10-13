Oct 13 Aeon Reit Investment Corp :

* Says it will issue 2nd and 3rd series unsecured REIT bonds via public offering, worth 1 billion yen respectively

* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen

* Says interest rate at 0.47 percent for 2nd series REIT bonds and at 1.2 percent for 3rd series REIT bonds

* Says maturity date of 2nd series on Oct. 20, 2026 and maturity date of 3rd series on Oct. 20, 2036

* Says subscription date on Oct. 13 and payment date on Oct. 19

* Says proceeds to be mainly used to fund repayments

