Oct 13 Beijing Sinnet Technology Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 168.2 percent to 195.0 percent, or to be 200 million yuan to 220 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 74.6 million yuan

* Comments that stable performance of main business, as well as increased capital usage earnings are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZBd8z7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)