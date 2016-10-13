** Shares of package delivery company Blue Dart Express Ltd down as much as 3.6 pct at 5,362 rupees, posting biggest intraday pct loss since Sept. 12

** Sept-qtr profit falls about 21 pct, missing analysts' estimates

** Sharp moderation in growth in past two quarters primarily due to slowdown in B2C (business to customer) segment, Antique Stock Broking says

** Brokerage trims FY17/FY18 estimates by about 10 pct to factor the near term weakness; maintains "hold" with price target of 5,730 rupees

** Stock had fallen nearly 18 pct this year as of last close