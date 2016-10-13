BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of package delivery company Blue Dart Express Ltd down as much as 3.6 pct at 5,362 rupees, posting biggest intraday pct loss since Sept. 12
** Sept-qtr profit falls about 21 pct, missing analysts' estimates
** Sharp moderation in growth in past two quarters primarily due to slowdown in B2C (business to customer) segment, Antique Stock Broking says
** Brokerage trims FY17/FY18 estimates by about 10 pct to factor the near term weakness; maintains "hold" with price target of 5,730 rupees
** Stock had fallen nearly 18 pct this year as of last close
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade