Oct 13 Beijing Strong Biotechnologies Inc :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 20 percent , or to be 183.8 million to 200.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 167.1 million yuan

* Comments that new market exploration, cost control and internal management improvement are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dbEG5n

