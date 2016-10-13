Oct 13 Hand Enterprise Solutions Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 11 percent to 16 percent, or to be 164 million yuan to 170 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 147.2 million yuan

* Comments that the new product, business and technology development, as well as increased sales of main businesses are the main reasons for the forecast

