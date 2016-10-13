Oct 13 Kangyue Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 3.9 million yuan to 4.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 3.0 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales volume is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/LDtqT8

