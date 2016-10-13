BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Qingdao Doublestar Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 80 percent to 100 percent, or to be 75.8 million yuan to 84.3 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 42.1 million yuan
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.