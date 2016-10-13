MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 13 Hyundai HCN Co Ltd :
* Says it will merge with HCN SEOCHO, HCN Kyongbuk System Co.,Ltd, HCN DONGFAK Sysems Co., Ltd, HCN Busan Systems Co.,Ltd, Hyundai HCN Chungbuk System CO.,LTD
* Says merger ratio changes to 1 : 1.5701052: 0.7519557 : 0.9250753 : 8.3931526 : 1.5154146 from 1 : 1.5698134 : 0.7552656 : 0.9337393 : 8.3857491 : 1.5089669 between company and the five firms
* Says new shares to be issued for the merger changes to 4,983,836 from 4,981,054
* Says effective date changes to Dec. 28 from Dec. 30 and expected registered date changes to Dec. 29 from Dec. 30
* Original report was published on May. 12
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/p8mkQm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP