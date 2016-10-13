CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 13 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to increase by 205 percent to 222 percent, or to be 560 million to 590 million yuan
* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 183.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of movie and TV play business, as well as increased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2dKVlmC
KIEV, May 13 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday performing a jazz-style ballad written by his sister, taking the top spot for the first time in the country's history and celebrating with a call to "put emotion back into music".