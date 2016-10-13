Oct 13 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to increase by 205 percent to 222 percent, or to be 560 million to 590 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 183.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of movie and TV play business, as well as increased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast

