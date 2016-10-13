BRIEF-Kuwait's Yiaco Medical Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago
Oct 13 Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 64.9 million new shares via private placement and raises about 598 million yuan in total, for funding acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wFzfXp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.