Oct 13 Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 2016 to be 100 million yuan to 140 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (a loss of 19,624,500 yuan)

* Comments that the increased selling price, decreased product cost and increased gross profit rate are the main reasons for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UOcIH7

