Oct 13 Tianrun Crankshaft Co., Ltd. :

* Says Suzhou-based investment partnership to raise stake in the co to 5.04 percent from 0 percent after private placement

* Says Chongqing-based equity investment partnership to raise stake in the co to 2.27 percent from 0 percent

* Says JD Tyree Limited to raise stake in the co to 1.04 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ha1hqB

