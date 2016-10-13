BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Tianrun Crankshaft Co., Ltd. :
* Says Suzhou-based investment partnership to raise stake in the co to 5.04 percent from 0 percent after private placement
* Says Chongqing-based equity investment partnership to raise stake in the co to 2.27 percent from 0 percent
* Says JD Tyree Limited to raise stake in the co to 1.04 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ha1hqB
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.