Oct 13 Searainbow Holding:

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be a loss of 85 million yuan to a loss of 90 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was a loss of 97 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IuTc6M

