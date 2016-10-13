BRIEF-Kuwait's Yiaco Medical Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shaeholders 66,450 dinars versus 277,732 dinars year ago
Oct 13 Iwaki & Co Ltd :
* Says its top shareholder, a Tokyo-based real estate agency's stake in co will be lowered to 0 percent from 6.14 percent
* Says its second major shareholder, another Tokyo-based real estate agency's stake in co will be raised to 11.54 percent from 5.39 percent
* Change is the result of merger between the two shareholders
* Change will occur on Dec. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QKGp1H
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.