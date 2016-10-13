BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net loss for 2016 to be 50 million yuan to 150 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 500.2 million yuan
* Comments that decrease in inventory is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fMrKy3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.