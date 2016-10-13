BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for Q1 to Q3 2016 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2015 (64.6 million yuan)
* Comments that the decreased sales of tomato ketchup and increased production cost are the main reasons for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zXLT8E
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.