MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 13 Beijing Trust & Far Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 2016 to increase 43.9 percent to 53.6 percent, or to be 86.6 million yuan to 92.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (60.2 million yuan)
* Comments that the increased sales of IT infrastructure service and system integration business is the main reason for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zQqyhv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP