Beijing Trust & Far Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 2016 to increase 43.9 percent to 53.6 percent, or to be 86.6 million yuan to 92.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (60.2 million yuan)

* Comments that the increased sales of IT infrastructure service and system integration business is the main reason for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zQqyhv

