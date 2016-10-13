BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Beijing Centergate Technologies Holding :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 down 95.1 percent to 97.6 percent, or to be 4 million yuan to 8 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 163.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oTPXQH
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago