Oct 13 Crooz Inc :

* Says it to transfer internet content business (except one operated by the co) and unit Card King to a new unit C&M games that to be established on Nov. 1

* Says the transaction will effective on Nov. 1

* Says it to transfer the new unit C&M games to a Japan-based co C&M on Nov. 1 at price of 4,500 million yen

* Says the Japan-based co C&M is a unit of Mynet Inc

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gxhIEn

