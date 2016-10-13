BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 We & Win Development :
* Says it will issue the 2nd series domestic secured corporate bonds, worth T$400 million
* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds
* Maturity period of five years and interest rate is 1.05 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for bonds repayment and bank loan repayment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3EDyXB
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago