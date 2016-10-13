Oct 13 We & Win Development :

* Says it will issue the 2nd series domestic secured corporate bonds, worth T$400 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and interest rate is 1.05 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for bonds repayment and bank loan repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3EDyXB

