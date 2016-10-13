MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 13 Chuco Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a voluntary chain (VC) agreement with a Japan-based company Human Dreams Co Ltd
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NcUsyS
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP