BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 J Trust Co Ltd :
* Says its unit JTrust Asia PTE Ltd plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake of shares in a Mongolia-based money lending company, Capital Continent Investment NBFI, at 1.27 billion Mongolian Tugrik (56 million yen)
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/p7yBzy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago