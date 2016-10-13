BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Thaihot Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says its Fuzhou-based real estate development unit reached settlement with Fujian-based construction group firm, regarding contract dispute
* Says the unit to pay 1.7 million yuan as case acceptance fees
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZKCxoW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago