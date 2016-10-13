BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Shandong Xiantan :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 1,130.6 percent to 1,158.6 percent, or to be 176 million yuan to 180 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 126.5 million yuan to 133.5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 14.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j5MZ5p
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.