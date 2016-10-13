Oct 13 Shanghai East-China Computer Co Ltd :

* Says a Guangdong-based technology development firm filed lawsuit to against the company for project construction contract disputes

* Says the defendant demands the co to complete equipment installation engineering, replace equipment that do not comply with the design requirements and pay related damages

* says total amount of 72,514,255.85 yuan

