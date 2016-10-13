MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 13 Iflytek :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 268.4 million yuan to 313.1 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2015 Q1 to Q3 up 40 percent to 90 percent, or to be 313.1 million yuan to 424.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 223.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zeaZhi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP