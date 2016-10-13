MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 13 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects 9-month net profit to fall to 100-150 million yuan versus net profit of 2.0 billion yuan ($299.92 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e7BzRO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP