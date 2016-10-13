BRIEF-Egypt's Spinalex posts nine-month profit of EGP 23.2 mln
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 23.2 million versus loss of EGP 34.2 million year ago
Oct 13 Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it expects 9-month net profit to rise 50-100 percent y/y to 690-920 million yuan ($103.47-$137.96 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dMzlUL
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.