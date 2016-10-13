Oct 13 Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co Ltd

* Says it expects 9-month net profit to rise 130-160 percent y/y versus net profit of 151.7 million yuan ($22.75 million) year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e7DiXq

