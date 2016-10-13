BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Traders Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it to issue its third unsecured convertible bonds with warrants worth totally 450 million yen
* Says proceeds to be used for loan repayment, system development expense and working capital
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7GP37J
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago