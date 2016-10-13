CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 13 Qtone Education Group Guangdong :
* Says it signed an acquisition intention agreement with two individuals to buy 46 percent stake in a Shanghai-based IT company
* Says it will hold 75 percent stake in the IT company after acquisition
