BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Ingenious Ene-carbon New Materials Co Ltd
* Says it is investigated by securities regulator for possible violation of information disclosure
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2d97ws0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago