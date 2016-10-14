BRIEF-Argenx announces size of IPO in US increased to 5 million ADSs
* ARGENX ANNOUNCES SIZE OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN THE UNITED STATES INCREASED TO 5 MILLION ADSS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 13 Anterogen Co Ltd :
* Says it receives a patent on Oct. 12, for Secretory detection marker of proliferation and therapeutic potency of adipocyte-derived stem cells and use thereof
* Patent number is 10-2013-0095562
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ikYQ1j
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ARGENX ANNOUNCES SIZE OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN THE UNITED STATES INCREASED TO 5 MILLION ADSS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY GROUP SALES OF CHF 2,395.7 - UP 15.3% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AND 15.6% IN SWISS FRANCS