BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Winsan Shanghai Medical Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Says a Shanghai-based investment group firm has transferred 50 million shares of the co to a Sichuan-based asset management firm
* Says the Sichuan-based asset management firm holds 14.7 percent stake (50 million shares) in the co after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EVxL03
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago