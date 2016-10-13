CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 13 Line Corp :
* Says it to acquire 2,220,000 ordinary shares (20 percent stake) of Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai Co Ltd in the middle of October
* Says transaction price of about 4 bln yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wjML4a
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
KIEV, May 13 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday performing a jazz-style ballad written by his sister, taking the top spot for the first time in the country's history and celebrating with a call to "put emotion back into music".