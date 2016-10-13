BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a financial leasing contract with China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd Hubei branch, for totaling 2 billion yuan, with a term of 24 months and interest rate of 7.8 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FV2igb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago