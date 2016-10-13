BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group Q1 consol profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago
Oct 13 Bank of Kaohsiung :
* Says it will issue 180 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Says the proceeds will be used to improve capital adequacy ratio
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/e2PqOD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.