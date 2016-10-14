** Tata Consultancy Services gains as much as 2.4
pct; while main NSE index down 0.15 pct
** India's biggest software services exporter on Thursday
posted an 8 pct rise in Sept-qtr profit, beating estimates
** Outlook remains subdued due to uncertainty surrounding
the U.S. elections and Britain's decision to leave the European
Union
** TCS warned in Sept that its financial sector clients were
holding back on discretionary spending
** TCS, with a resilient portfolio mix, low price
positioning and strong client connect, is most insulated from
the weak demand environment, say analysts at Ambit Capital
** Brokerage maintains FY17-18 earnings estimates and target
price of 2,900 rupees, rating as "buy"
** In contrast, rival Infosys shares slump 5.3 pct
after company lowers FY17 revenue guidance
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)