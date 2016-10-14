** Shares of Infosys drop as much as 5.3 pct at
996 rupees, lowest since July 20, 2015
** India's second-largest IT services firm cuts FY17 revenue
guidance to 8 pct-9 pct in constant currency, from 10.5 pct to
12 pct
** The fall in share reverses earlier gain of as much as 2.9
pct after Infosys said Q2 net profit rose 6.1 pct, beating
market expectations
** Rival TCS on Thursday posted an 8 pct rise in Sept-qtr
profit, beating estimates
** Stock down 4.8 pct this year, as of Thursday's close,
compared with a near 9 pct decline in the Nifty IT index
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)