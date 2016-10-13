BRIEF-UAE's Gulfa Mineral Water and Processing Industries Q1 loss narrows
May 14 Gulfa Mineral Water and Processing Industries Co:
Oct 13 Chongqing Department Store Co Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 4.9 billion yuan ($734.80 million) in private placement of shares to fund store construction and renovation, other projects
* Says share trade to resume on October 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e85idp ; bit.ly/2dmIFPB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 14 Gulfa Mineral Water and Processing Industries Co:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP