PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Tangel Publishing Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to fluctuate by -9.8 percent to 11.7 percent, or to be 105 million yuan to 130 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 116.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/11Otfe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it signed 1.39 billion won contract with Boeing Company, to provide aviation electronics equipment