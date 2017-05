Oct 14 Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. :

* Says its branch filed lawsuit against five defendants, including Jiangyin-based spin firm, regarding loan contract dispute

* Says the branch is requesting the spin firm to pay back 80 million yuan with 4.9 million yuan worth interest

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GU8Rie

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)