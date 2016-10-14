Oct 14 Lvjing Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net loss for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 31.2 million yuan to 38.1 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1-Q3 was about 9 million yuan

* Comments that management expenses increase is the main reason for the forecast

